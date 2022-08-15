Point Break Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3550 BISCAYNE BLVD. MIAMI, FL 33137

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $418.00Mil. The top holdings were CZR(80.78%), ONON(12.83%), and TMUS(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Point Break Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CZR by 1,792,201 shares. The trade had a 12.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.04.

On 08/15/2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $51.03 per share and a market cap of $11.02Bil. The stock has returned -43.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 23,500 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $206.91 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $212.57 per share and a market cap of $447.89Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-book ratio of 13.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.18 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Point Break Capital Management, LLC bought 417,566 shares of NAS:HOOD for a total holding of 484,066. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.81.

On 08/15/2022, Robinhood Markets Inc traded for a price of $10.9499 per share and a market cap of $9.62Bil. The stock has returned -77.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.43.

During the quarter, Point Break Capital Management, LLC bought 21,600 shares of NAS:TMUS for a total holding of 101,540. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.44.

On 08/15/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $146.06 per share and a market cap of $183.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.62, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ONON by 211,437 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.69.

On 08/15/2022, On Holding AG traded for a price of $24.58 per share and a market cap of $7.70Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, On Holding AG has a price-book ratio of 8.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.88 and a price-sales ratio of 7.85.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

