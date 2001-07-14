The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced record revenue in 2022. Highlights for the period include the following:

Adjusted EBITDA $745,169 vs. Negative EBITDA (-$1,180,698) as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Total Corporate Assets $43,000,000 at June 30, 2022

Cash Balance at June 30, 2022 approximately $3,600,000

Zero Debt other than an equipment lease to finance the purchase of 100 Miners for approximately $750,000

For the Six

Months Ended

6/30/2022 For the Six

Months Ended

6/30/2021 Total revenue $17,158,894 $5,059,976 Total operating expense $20,445,623 $6,709,257 Loss from operations ($3,286,729) ($1,649,281) Total other income & expense $393,179 ($116,712) Net Loss ($2,893,550) ($1,765,993) Amortization expense $1,901,943 $431,807 Depreciation expense $1,594,250 $0 Interest expense $0 $0 EBITDA $602,643 ($1,334,186) Stock based compensation expenses $141,386 $153,488 Adjusted EBITDA $745,169 ($1,180,698)

Link to the fillings:

%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fix%3Fdoc%3D%2FArchives%2Fedgar%2Fdata%2F1314196%2F000121390022047522%2Ff10q0622_olbgroup.htm%3C%2Fspan%3E

Link to today earnings call

%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fus06web.zoom.us%2Fmeeting%2Fregister%2FtZYld-CtrDIqGtEsK1DYEYDzXa_n2__SBnC6%3C%2Fspan%3E

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

OTHER BUSINESS UPDATES AS OF June 30, 2022:

No corporate debt other than equipment financing lease for approximately $700,000.

$3.6 million cash on hand

Insider Share Ownership Approximately 32%

Diversified revenue sources (eCommerce merchant services and Bitcoin mining)

98% of revenue earned from profitable eCommerce operations

Annualized revenue run rate at $36 Million vs. 2021 revenue of $9.6 Million

As of August 12, 2022, company market capitalization was $24.7 Million and Price to Sales Ratio of 1.44

Increase in revenues projected from organic growth, acquisitions, new initiatives in crypto payments and Bitcoin mining

eCommerce and Bitcoin mining annualized revenue run rate projected to be between $36 million and $38 million by the end of 2022

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates email to: [email protected]

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

For more information about The OLB Group,

please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olb.com and http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olb.com

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

