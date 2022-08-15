ADW Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were PAR(29.19%), APG(21.90%), and RICK(20.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADW Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ADW Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PAR by 150,000 shares. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.01.

On 08/15/2022, PAR Technology Corp traded for a price of $41.2 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -34.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PAR Technology Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ADW Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RICK by 50,000 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.51.

On 08/15/2022, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc traded for a price of $71.24 per share and a market cap of $654.93Mil. The stock has returned 3.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ADW Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GFL by 50,000 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.33.

On 08/15/2022, GFL Environmental Inc traded for a price of $28.97 per share and a market cap of $10.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GFL Environmental Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, ADW Capital Management, LLC bought 57,000 shares of NYSE:APG for a total holding of 3,100,000. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.01.

On 08/15/2022, APi Group Corp traded for a price of $17.72 per share and a market cap of $4.21Bil. The stock has returned -19.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, APi Group Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ADW Capital Management, LLC bought 30,000 shares of NAS:PLBY for a total holding of 410,000. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.89.

On 08/15/2022, PLBY Group Inc traded for a price of $5.44 per share and a market cap of $255.07Mil. The stock has returned -77.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PLBY Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

