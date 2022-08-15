Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $2.03Bil. The top holdings were ALL(8.84%), CCK(6.48%), and RE(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 386,847 shares in NYSE:RE, giving the stock a 5.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $282.98 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Everest Re Group Ltd traded for a price of $274.79 per share and a market cap of $10.86Bil. The stock has returned 3.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Everest Re Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,001,537 shares in NAS:CCEP, giving the stock a 5.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.15 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC traded for a price of $54.29 per share and a market cap of $24.94Bil. The stock has returned -6.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EXPE by 810,111 shares. The trade had a 5.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.45.

On 08/15/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $113.055 per share and a market cap of $17.52Bil. The stock has returned -25.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-book ratio of 9.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC bought 751,301 shares of NYSE:ALL for a total holding of 1,417,434. The trade had a 4.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.13.

On 08/15/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $128.22 per share and a market cap of $34.69Bil. The stock has returned -2.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,731,102 shares in MEX:GSK N, giving the stock a 4.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1107.52 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of MXN701.4 per share and a market cap of MXN71.37Bil. The stock has returned -26.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

