Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $524.00Mil. The top holdings were BCO(5.27%), ULTA(4.93%), and KAR(4.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AAP by 71,070 shares. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.44.

On 08/15/2022, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $204.32 per share and a market cap of $12.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CVET by 740,856 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.78.

On 08/15/2022, Covetrus Inc traded for a price of $20.82 per share and a market cap of $2.91Bil. The stock has returned -14.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Covetrus Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 169,193 shares in ARCA:IEMG, giving the stock a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.28 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $50.215 per share and a market cap of $67.03Bil. The stock has returned -17.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

The guru sold out of their 206,934-share investment in ARCA:VWO. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.94 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.38 per share and a market cap of $72.36Bil. The stock has returned -15.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

The guru established a new position worth 152,063 shares in NYSE:KKR, giving the stock a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.56 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, KKR & Co Inc traded for a price of $57.33 per share and a market cap of $49.24Bil. The stock has returned -12.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

