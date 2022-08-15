Bain Capital Credit, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 CLARENDON STREET BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $518.00Mil. The top holdings were ASTL(35.01%), BCSF(32.37%), and BKLN(13.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bain Capital Credit, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bain Capital Credit, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ASTL by 15,013,285 shares. The trade had a 26.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.02.

On 08/15/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $9.385 per share and a market cap of $975.58Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.83, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

Bain Capital Credit, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:BKLN by 784,373 shares. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.02.

On 08/15/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $21.395 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned 0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bain Capital Credit, LP bought 487,676 shares of NYSE:BCSF for a total holding of 12,310,109. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.95.

On 08/15/2022, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc traded for a price of $14.845 per share and a market cap of $960.04Mil. The stock has returned 5.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 8.77.

The guru sold out of their 427,792-share investment in NYSE:ESTE. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.68 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Earthstone Energy Inc traded for a price of $14.34 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned 81.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Bain Capital Credit, LP reduced their investment in NAS:GLNG by 193,199 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.92.

On 08/15/2022, Golar LNG Ltd traded for a price of $27.3716 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned 147.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golar LNG Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.32 and a price-sales ratio of 7.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.