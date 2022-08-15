Tikvah Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were BIO(20.70%), AMZN(17.18%), and GOOGL(11.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tikvah Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 609,254 shares of NAS:OMIC for a total holding of 1,316,854. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.95.

On 08/15/2022, Singular Genomics Systems Inc traded for a price of $4.32 per share and a market cap of $305.42Mil. The stock has returned -71.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Singular Genomics Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.03 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.96.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 402,347 shares of NAS:CMPO for a total holding of 900,716. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.83.

On 08/15/2022, CompoSecure Inc traded for a price of $6.925 per share and a market cap of $104.77Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CompoSecure Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 298,500 shares of NAS:SLGC for a total holding of 2,852,740. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.98.

On 08/15/2022, SomaLogic Inc traded for a price of $4.245 per share and a market cap of $774.74Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SomaLogic Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

During the quarter, Tikvah Management LLC bought 31,980 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 82,230. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.59.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.795 per share and a market cap of $28.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.08.

Tikvah Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AVDX by 65,000 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.94.

On 08/15/2022, AvidXchange Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.2 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AvidXchange Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

