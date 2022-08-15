Marlowe Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $96.00Mil. The top holdings were LRCX(23.62%), ELY(23.01%), and PLYA(22.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marlowe Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 93,793-share investment in NAS:TTWO. Previously, the stock had a 10.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.7 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $127.45 per share and a market cap of $21.17Bil. The stock has returned -20.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.06 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Marlowe Partners LP bought 53,009 shares of NAS:FRPT for a total holding of 110,584. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.55.

On 08/15/2022, Freshpet Inc traded for a price of $48.46 per share and a market cap of $2.32Bil. The stock has returned -63.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freshpet Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -194.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Marlowe Partners LP reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 1,345 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2136.85.

On 08/15/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2146.09 per share and a market cap of $85.16Bil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-book ratio of 21.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Marlowe Partners LP bought 133,094 shares of NYSE:PK for a total holding of 416,931. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.7.

On 08/15/2022, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc traded for a price of $16.06 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -13.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Marlowe Partners LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ELY by 56,943 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.53.

On 08/15/2022, Callaway Golf Co traded for a price of $24.65 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned -16.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Callaway Golf Co has a price-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

