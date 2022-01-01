Live from D23 Expo presented by Visa, Disney is streaming the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE to fans worldwide on Friday, September 9 at 1 p.m. PT. Tune in to the showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr.

The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

The Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE will be streamed live from D23 Expo 2022 and available to watch on a variety of platforms, including:

D23Expo.com, @DisneyD23 on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Disney on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook

Fans attending D23 Expo 2022 in person will be able to watch the showcase live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation following the livestream featuring developer interviews, special guests, and exclusive giveaways.

On the D23 Expo show floor, fans can visit Aniplex’s Disney Twisted-Wonderland booth to learn more about the unique anime-style game inspired by iconic Disney Villains. Attendees will be able to discover the different dorms of Night Raven College with a fun photo opportunity and see Twisted-Wonderland characters at the Infinity Cube, an immersive experience featuring live 2D animation. While supplies last, everyone who visits the Disney Twisted-Wonderland booth will receive a hand-fan featuring Grim, a cat-like monster who aspires to be a great mage and your roommate in the game.

D23 Expo is sold out. The Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE and select additional presentations will be streamed for guests at D23 Expo Live! throughout the show, September 9 through 11. For more information, visit D23Expo.com.

Schedule and talent are subject to change.

