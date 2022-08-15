Ron Baron recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Baron Capital Management. He is Co-Portfolio Manager of Baron Asset Fund and remains Portfolio Manager of the Growth and Partners Funds. Baron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry, and later attended George Washington University Law School in the evenings.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 371 stocks valued at a total of $31.14Bil. The top holdings were TSLA(12.56%), IT(4.02%), and CSGP(3.73%).

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AZPN by 664,774 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.66.

On 08/15/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $218.79 per share and a market cap of $13.60Bil. The stock has returned 72.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-book ratio of 18.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.26 and a price-sales ratio of 21.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) bought 659,006 shares of NYSE:SITE for a total holding of 1,716,539. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.61.

On 08/15/2022, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc traded for a price of $140.57 per share and a market cap of $6.32Bil. The stock has returned -29.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-book ratio of 5.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) bought 5,557,569 shares of NYSE:CPNG for a total holding of 6,780,906. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.7.

On 08/15/2022, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $18.21 per share and a market cap of $32.28Bil. The stock has returned -46.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:PENN by 1,922,022 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.9.

On 08/15/2022, PENN Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $37.52 per share and a market cap of $5.95Bil. The stock has returned -47.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PENN Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BYD by 995,876 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.98.

On 08/15/2022, Boyd Gaming Corp traded for a price of $57.855 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boyd Gaming Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

