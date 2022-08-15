ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1073 stocks valued at a total of $43.52Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.00%), MSFT(4.68%), and AMZN(2.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 1,590,000 shares of NAS:ETNB for a total holding of 2,690,000. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.55.

On 08/15/2022, 89bio Inc traded for a price of $4.78 per share and a market cap of $184.01Mil. The stock has returned -74.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 89bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.65.

The guru established a new position worth 2,348,214 shares in NAS:ERESU, giving the stock a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.05 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, East Resources Acquisition Co traded for a price of $10.13 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, East Resources Acquisition Co has a price-book ratio of 1.32.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 3,228,931 shares of NAS:ANNX for a total holding of 4,184,561. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.97.

On 08/15/2022, Annexon Inc traded for a price of $6.1489 per share and a market cap of $292.37Mil. The stock has returned -68.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Annexon Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.73 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.01.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 300,000 shares of NYSE:NR for a total holding of 4,759,137. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.04.

On 08/15/2022, Newpark Resources Inc traded for a price of $2.735 per share and a market cap of $256.62Mil. The stock has returned 17.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newpark Resources Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 2,849,092 shares of NYSE:BHVN for a total holding of 3,039,092. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.59.

On 08/15/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $147.97 per share and a market cap of $10.58Bil. The stock has returned 26.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.86 and a price-sales ratio of 11.82.

