KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

299 PARK AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10171

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $530.00Mil. The top holdings were HTZ(40.36%), ACGL(10.34%), and KAHC(8.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,925,000-share investment in NYSE:VICI. Previously, the stock had a 6.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.47 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $35.53 per share and a market cap of $34.28Bil. The stock has returned 23.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.86 and a price-sales ratio of 13.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:HTZ by 1,988,058 shares. The trade had a 4.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.77.

On 08/15/2022, Hertz Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $21.77 per share and a market cap of $7.83Bil. The stock has returned 35.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 673,878-share investment in NYSE:VAL. Previously, the stock had a 3.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.79 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Valaris Ltd traded for a price of $47.61 per share and a market cap of $3.59Bil. The stock has returned 85.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valaris Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 78.26, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The guru sold out of their 470,000-share investment in NYSE:ZIM. Previously, the stock had a 3.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.92 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd traded for a price of $50.6 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned 63.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 1.05, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

During the quarter, KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 641,573 shares of NYSE:NE for a total holding of 830,000. The trade had a 3.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.94.

On 08/15/2022, Noble Corp traded for a price of $31.46 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned 48.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Noble Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 0.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.