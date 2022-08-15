M.D. SASS INVESTORS SERVICES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

MD Sass Investors Services Inc. is an investment management firm based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in 1972 and has grown from its inception to now operate with 33 employees of which 16 are investment professionals. MD Sass Investors Services conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental and quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, allocating its assets across a wide range of sectors using a top down and bottom up approach. MD Sass Investors Services invests most heavily in the health care sector, which alone makes up a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, which makes up another fifth of its allocations, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, information technology, industrials, transports, and materials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for over 7 quarters on average although MD Sass Investors Services only holds its top 10 allocations, which make up over two fifth of its total holdings, for 2 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, MD Sass Investors Services had a turnover rate of 17.2%. MD Sass Investors Services manages over $2 billion in total assets under management spread across 126 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing from $1.1 billion back in 2010 to approaching twice that amount today. MD Sass Investors Services mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its client base, and also provides to corporations, charities, pension and profits sharing plans, and others. The company currently offers its Short Term US Government Agency Income and Equity Income Plus mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $529.00Mil. The top holdings were APG(6.62%), GOOGL(6.49%), and ON(6.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M.D. SASS INVESTORS SERVICES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 253,904-share investment in NAS:QRVO. Previously, the stock had a 5.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.11 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Qorvo Inc traded for a price of $109.31 per share and a market cap of $11.30Bil. The stock has returned -41.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qorvo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 189,060 shares in NYSE:FRC, giving the stock a 5.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.08 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $168.95 per share and a market cap of $30.90Bil. The stock has returned -14.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 370,773 shares in NYSE:MTZ, giving the stock a 5.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.11 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, MasTec Inc traded for a price of $82.61 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned -11.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MasTec Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 162,666-share investment in NAS:JAZZ. Previously, the stock had a 4.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.97 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $160.15 per share and a market cap of $10.05Bil. The stock has returned 12.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,091,789 shares in NYSE:OWL, giving the stock a 3.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Blue Owl Capital Inc traded for a price of $12.955 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -117.81 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

