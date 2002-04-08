FORT WORTH, TX, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) ( SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today its strategic, operational and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Zach Fleming, Sanara's CEO, stated, “Sanara generated record revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, this was the first quarter in which the Company generated over $3 million in sales in each month during the quarter. We believe that the strong sales growth is a tribute to the continued hard work of our entire team and the great performance of our efficacious products. Shortly after the end of the quarter, we also completed our acquisition of Scendia Biologics, LLC (“Scendia”) and began to integrate the Scendia team and biologic products into Sanara.”

Second Quarter 2022 Strategic and Operational Highlights (Unaudited)

Generated over $3 million of revenue in each month of the quarter for the first time



Increased the number of facilities where CellerateRX is approved to be sold to 1,580



During the trailing twelve-month period, CellerateRX was sold in 590 facilities across 27 states



Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of Scendia



Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial Results (Unaudited)

Revenues. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we generated net revenues of $9.7 million compared to net revenues of $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 54% increase from the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net revenues totaled $17.5 million compared to net revenues of $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 55% increase from the prior year period. The higher net revenues in 2022 were primarily due to increased sales of surgical wound care products as a result of our increased market penetration and geographic expansion, and our continuing strategy to expand our independent distribution network in both new and existing U.S. markets.



Cost of goods sold . Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $1.0 million, compared to cost of goods sold of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Cost of goods sold for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.8 million, compared to cost of goods sold of $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increases over the prior year periods were primarily due to higher sales volume in 2022.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses . SG&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were $10.4 million, as compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. SG&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $19.8 million compared to SG&A expenses of $12.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The higher SG&A expenses in 2022 were primarily due to higher direct sales and marketing expenses. The increase in 2022 SG&A expenses was also partly attributable to higher non-cash equity compensation, higher travel and in-person promotional activities expenses, and higher payroll costs related to the mid-year addition of the Rochal workforce in July 2021.



Research and development ("R&D") expenses. R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were $1.1 million compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $1.3 million compared to $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. R&D expenses in the second quarter of 2022 included $0.8 million of costs related to our newly acquired Precision Healing multispectral imager and biomarker assay for assessing patient wound and skin conditions. The higher R&D expenses in 2022 were also partly due to several new development projects for our currently licensed products.



Net loss. We had a net loss of $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we had a net loss of $6.4 million, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The higher net loss in 2022 was due to increased SG&A costs, higher R&D expenses, and the recognition of losses on our equity method investment in Precision Healing.



