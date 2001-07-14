Today, The+Bancorp+Bank, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), is proud to share it has been ranked+as+the+No.+1+bank with assets between $5 billion to $50 billion by Bank Director in their 2022 Ranking Banking study. Additionally, the Bank was listed as the No.+3+bank+overall, which includes banks with under $5 billion in assets. The annual list assesses the 300 largest publicly traded banks based on the prior year’s performance with data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The ranking of each bank is measured by return on equity and assets, asset quality, capital adequacy, and total shareholder return.

“I am incredibly thankful that we are succeeding in the most innovative space in financial services,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer of The Bancorp, Inc., and President of The Bancorp Bank. “By providing our partners the capabilities to innovate, The Bancorp is enabling more efficient access to banking while still producing exemplary returns for our investors.”

The Bancorp facilitates the leading ecosystem for payments through its Fintech Solutions business, partnering with companies like PayPal and Chime as clients to help expand banking within a digital landscape. As a top leader in payments, the Bank has generated a stable, low-cost deposit base from approximately 150 million active cards issued.

Furthermore, through its Commercial Lending and Institutional Banking businesses, the Bank’s lending portfolio is 70% variable rate and maintains low credit risk, with many loans secured by liquid assets or government guarantees.

“Our success as a company can be attributed to our management team’s focus and every team members’ commitment to excellence,” added Kozlowski. “We care about our community and always want to do better for them.”

About The Bancorp

The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech+Solutions, Institutional+Banking, Commercial+Lending, and Real+Estate+Bridge+Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https%3A%2F%2Fthebancorp.com%2F.

