Joel Greenblatt recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Known for the invention of Magic Formula Investing, and founder of the New York Securities Auction Corporation (NYSAC), Greenblatt is founder and managing partner of Gotham Asset Management, LLC. He is the author of two investment books, including "The Little Book that Beats the Market." He is also an Adjunct Professor with Columbia Business School.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1104 stocks valued at a total of $3.11Bil. The top holdings were GSPY(8.01%), SPY(4.71%), and MSFT(1.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,169,746 shares of ARCA:GSPY for a total holding of 12,013,285. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.49.

On 08/15/2022, Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF traded for a price of $23.4789 per share and a market cap of $312.86Mil. The stock has returned -2.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

During the quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) bought 73,978 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 388,322. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $428.86 per share and a market cap of $394.50Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) bought 373,560 shares of NAS:EXC for a total holding of 433,836. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 08/15/2022, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $46.7 per share and a market cap of $46.39Bil. The stock has returned 39.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 42,001 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $411.02 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $431.14 per share and a market cap of $320.14Bil. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:ITOS by 131,430 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.86.

On 08/15/2022, ITeos Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $25.4 per share and a market cap of $903.61Mil. The stock has returned 3.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ITeos Therapeutics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

