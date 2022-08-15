Steve Mandel recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Lone Pine Capital, a long/short equity money manager, which he started in 1997. Prior to founding LPC, Mr. Mandel was senior managing director and consumer analyst at Tiger Management Corporation (1990-1997), mass-market retailing analyst at Goldman, Sachs (1984-1990) and senior consultant at Mars and Company (1982-1984). Lone Pine Capital is named after a tree at his alma mater Dartmouth College that survived a lightning strike. Mandel previously worked at Tiger Management under Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $10.61Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(8.99%), MSFT(8.43%), and META(7.61%).

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 10,318,030 shares. The trade had a 4.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.1.

On 08/15/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $39.84 per share and a market cap of $50.53Bil. The stock has returned -73.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.20 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 6,201,440-share investment in NAS:MTCH. Previously, the stock had a 4.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.53 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Match Group Inc traded for a price of $69.37 per share and a market cap of $19.63Bil. The stock has returned -49.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Match Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 216.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 2,289,151 shares in NAS:LPLA, giving the stock a 3.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.8 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $226.03 per share and a market cap of $18.03Bil. The stock has returned 54.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-book ratio of 9.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 18,461,748-share investment in NYSE:SNAP. Previously, the stock had a 3.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.01 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Snap Inc traded for a price of $12.24 per share and a market cap of $20.18Bil. The stock has returned -83.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 237,161 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2136.85 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2129.76 per share and a market cap of $84.56Bil. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-book ratio of 21.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

