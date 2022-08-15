Caxton Associates recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) is a global macro hedge fund founded by Bruce Kovner in 1983 in New York City.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 543 stocks valued at a total of $1.03Bil. The top holdings were PFE(14.71%), FCX(11.05%), and APTV(9.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 99,479-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 8.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $927.96 per share and a market cap of $969.24Bil. The stock has returned 29.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 111.79, a price-book ratio of 26.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.80 and a price-sales ratio of 15.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 157,250-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $184.3 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $201.07 per share and a market cap of $58.32Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:APTV by 221,946 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.33.

On 08/15/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $108.79 per share and a market cap of $29.47Bil. The stock has returned -34.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 259.01, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 51.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 451,426 shares in NYSE:VAL, giving the stock a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.79 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Valaris Ltd traded for a price of $47.53 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned 85.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valaris Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 77.93, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The guru sold out of their 67,423-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.