1607 Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $1.47Bil. The top holdings were EWJ(10.08%), IEF(6.71%), and EZU(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 1607 Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC bought 25,700 shares of NYSE:IGI for a total holding of 1,096,062. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.625.

On 08/15/2022, Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc traded for a price of $17.89 per share and a market cap of $194.07Mil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.97.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 546,540 shares. The trade had a 3.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 08/15/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $99.51 per share and a market cap of $21.75Bil. The stock has returned -7.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWJ by 733,911 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 08/15/2022, iShares MSCI Japan ETF traded for a price of $57.26 per share and a market cap of $10.32Bil. The stock has returned -14.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 229,700 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.19.

On 08/15/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.16 per share and a market cap of $36.37Bil. The stock has returned -13.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC bought 6,567,538 shares of NYSE:MIN for a total holding of 9,081,562. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.01.

On 08/15/2022, MFS Intermediate Income Trust traded for a price of $3.01 per share and a market cap of $349.32Mil. The stock has returned -11.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.93.

