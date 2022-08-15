GRS Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $341.00Mil. The top holdings were NSA(6.95%), AMT(5.99%), and MTH(5.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRS Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 153,624 shares in NYSE:DLR, giving the stock a 5.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.18 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $133.1 per share and a market cap of $38.25Bil. The stock has returned -13.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 8.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 64,490-share investment in NAS:SBAC. Previously, the stock had a 5.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $337.12 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, SBA Communications Corp traded for a price of $355.13 per share and a market cap of $38.31Bil. The stock has returned 1.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SBA Communications Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 109.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.29 and a price-sales ratio of 15.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 632,029 shares in NYSE:COLD, giving the stock a 5.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.8 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Americold Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $32.52 per share and a market cap of $8.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Americold Realty Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,801,800-share investment in NYSE:SHO. Previously, the stock had a 5.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.44 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc traded for a price of $11.86 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned 5.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 147,869 shares in NYSE:HLT, giving the stock a 4.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.58 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $137.02 per share and a market cap of $37.58Bil. The stock has returned 12.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

