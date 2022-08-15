Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $161.00Mil. The top holdings were COWN(13.75%), GEF.B(9.88%), and SNDA(8.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WRK by 116,748 shares. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.03.

On 08/15/2022, WestRock Co traded for a price of $42.31 per share and a market cap of $10.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WestRock Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JXN by 98,000 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.59.

On 08/15/2022, Jackson Financial Inc traded for a price of $33.51 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jackson Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 0.53, a price-book ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

During the quarter, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought 332,648 shares of NAS:SPWH for a total holding of 660,411. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.87.

On 08/15/2022, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc traded for a price of $10.33 per share and a market cap of $455.77Mil. The stock has returned -41.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 60,000-share investment in NYSE:IP. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.41 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, International Paper Co traded for a price of $44.49 per share and a market cap of $16.11Bil. The stock has returned -17.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Paper Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FCNCA by 2,300 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $652.16.

On 08/15/2022, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $851.26 per share and a market cap of $13.52Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

