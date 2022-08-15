PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

151 BODMAN PLACE RED BANK, NJ 07701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $258.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.52%), MSFT(8.02%), and GOOGL(5.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 6,743 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 9,959. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 08/15/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $313.94 per share and a market cap of $298.30Bil. The stock has returned 20.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-book ratio of 34.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.22 and a price-sales ratio of 9.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 17,175 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 08/15/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $74.53 per share and a market cap of $159.14Bil. The stock has returned 13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 21,161-share investment in NAS:FARO. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.86 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Faro Technologies Inc traded for a price of $39.12 per share and a market cap of $715.05Mil. The stock has returned -43.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Faro Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -199.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,144-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $428.86 per share and a market cap of $394.50Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,424-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $333.06 per share and a market cap of $184.10Bil. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a price-book ratio of 6.64.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.