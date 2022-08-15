GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Bay Adelaide Centre, 333 Bay Street Toronto, A6 M5H 2R2

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 137 stocks valued at a total of $1.83Bil. The top holdings were ENB(4.60%), TD(3.10%), and BAM(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC bought 534,767 shares of NYSE:SHOP for a total holding of 949,657. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.1.

On 08/15/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $39.84 per share and a market cap of $50.53Bil. The stock has returned -73.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.20 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC reduced their investment in NYSE:NRG by 414,991 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.82.

On 08/15/2022, NRG Energy Inc traded for a price of $42.25 per share and a market cap of $9.93Bil. The stock has returned -0.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC reduced their investment in NAS:FANG by 116,590 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.04.

On 08/15/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $127.93 per share and a market cap of $22.19Bil. The stock has returned 72.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 60,092-share investment in NAS:WTW. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $214.73 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $219.81 per share and a market cap of $24.17Bil. The stock has returned 1.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 426,781 shares in NYSE:VST, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.69 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.97 per share and a market cap of $10.81Bil. The stock has returned 44.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.