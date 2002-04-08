BELO HORIZONTE-MG, Brazil, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co ( INTR | B3:INBR31), a leading Brazilian Super App offering financial and non-financial services, reported today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian reais and are presented under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ri.bancointer.com.br/intereco.

"Staying away from the comfort zone". If there is a phrase that best describes our second quarter, this is certainly the one. We continue leading in innovation by successfully concluding the listing of our shares in Nasdaq and becoming the first ever Brazilian company to migrate local shares to a US stock exchange. Our SuperApp continues to add new features, like the Global Account, simplifying the life of millions of people. On the financial front, our total gross revenues reached a record of nearly R$1.5 billion, with an expanding revenue per active client and decreasing cost-to-serve and cost-income ratios. We are still at the early days of our journey, and I’m fully convinced that the best is yet to come.”

João Vitor Menin, CEO of Inter&Co.

Highlights of the Second Quarter 2022:

Total Gross Revenues1: Inter delivered a strong quarter maintaining its disruptive growth pace and reaching R$1.5 billion, increasing 130% YoY.

Customer growth: Inter surpassed the 20 million mark during the quarter, reaching a total of 20.7 million clients, growing 73% year-over-year (YoY).

Gross Loan Portfolio2: Reached R$19.5 billion, increasing 56% YoY. The portfolio remains highly collateralized, reaching 73%.

Cost to Income3: Reached 72%, decreasing 19p.p. YoY in the quarter, thus increasingly showing the results of its operational leverage

Net Income: Inter reported R$16 million net income

US Expansion: Inter successfully launched its global account enabling Brazilian domiciled clients to transact internationally in a simple and cost-efficient manner, reaching 140 thousand global accounts by the end of June.

1 Total Gross Revenues = Interest income calculated using the effective interest method + Revenues from services and commissions + Income from securities + Net gains / (losses) from derivatives + Other revenues

2 Numbers from IFRS Balance sheet: Loans and advances to customers

3 (Net interest income + Net result from services and commissions +Income from securities+Net gain sor losses from derivatives + Other revenues − Tax expenses) / Personal expense + Other administrative expenses

Note on non-IFRS financial measures

In addition to IFRS financials, this presentation includes certain summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. These summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 2Q22 financial on August 16, 2022, at 10:00 am ET / 11:00 am BRT.

The webcast details are available at IR website: ri.bancointer.com.br/intereco.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. Inter is a digital bank that simplifies people’s lives, where everything is integrated in a single app. Inter offers a complete range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

