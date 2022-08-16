SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Snyder Capital Management LP is an investment management firm based out of San Francisco, California. The company as originally established in 1984 and is currently headed by Peter A. Eisele, who acts as the Chairman and CEO of the company. Snyder Capital Management operates as a subsidiary of Natixis Global Asset Management, L.P. The company conducts its research internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, allocating its assets in the public equity markets within the United States with a bottom up approach. Snyder Capital Management invests most heavily in the industrials sector, which alone makes up over half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, finance, materials, and consumer discretionary sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for 18.1 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up over a third of its total holdings, for 14 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Snyder Capital Management had a turnover rate of approximately 14.5%. Snyder Capital Management currently operates with 13 employees of which 6 are investment professionals. The company oversees over $1.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 65 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. The firm’s total number of accounts has been decreasing in recent years, with its accounts amount having once been as high as 85 in 2010, and its total assets under management has been volatile, having been as high as $2.2 billion back in 2011. Snyder Capital Management caters to a variety of clients including corporations, charities, pension and profit sharing plans, and pooled investment vehicles, among others. The company currently offers its Small Cap, Small/Mid Cap, and Concentrated All Cap strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $3.69Bil. The top holdings were HALO(4.90%), CLH(4.78%), and UGI(4.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 24,720-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $836.63 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $839.65 per share and a market cap of $11.30Bil. The stock has returned 22.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 183,886 shares of NYSE:CLH for a total holding of 2,013,591. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.73.

On 08/16/2022, Clean Harbors Inc traded for a price of $116.33 per share and a market cap of $6.29Bil. The stock has returned 14.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clean Harbors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 150,376-share investment in NAS:LGND. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.31 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $107.31 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.23 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 297,178 shares of NAS:IIVI for a total holding of 925,342. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.15.

On 08/16/2022, II-VI Inc traded for a price of $53.25 per share and a market cap of $6.90Bil. The stock has returned -15.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, II-VI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 175,613 shares of NAS:MGRC for a total holding of 281,086. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.53.

On 08/16/2022, McGrath RentCorp traded for a price of $88.71 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned 28.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McGrath RentCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-book ratio of 2.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.