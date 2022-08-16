J. Goldman & Co LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

510 Madison Avenue NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 349 stocks valued at a total of $2.06Bil. The top holdings were SPOT(2.81%), AMZN(2.10%), and SPY(1.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were J. Goldman & Co LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, J. Goldman & Co LP bought 491,006 shares of NYSE:SPOT for a total holding of 616,176. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.37.

On 08/16/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $122.6 per share and a market cap of $23.62Bil. The stock has returned -42.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 9.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

J. Goldman & Co LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BBWI by 989,685 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.48.

On 08/16/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $39.2 per share and a market cap of $8.95Bil. The stock has returned -34.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 803,597-share investment in NAS:CSCO. Previously, the stock had a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.99 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $46.59 per share and a market cap of $192.93Bil. The stock has returned -14.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, J. Goldman & Co LP bought 340,538 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 406,978. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.18 per share and a market cap of $1,458.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.31, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 275,689 shares in NYSE:MHK, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.63 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Mohawk Industries Inc traded for a price of $125.48 per share and a market cap of $7.97Bil. The stock has returned -40.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mohawk Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

