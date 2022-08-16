Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were FNKO(6.11%), MGPI(5.63%), and DY(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 220,000 shares in NAS:BOOM, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.64 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, DMC Global Inc traded for a price of $22.49 per share and a market cap of $439.19Mil. The stock has returned -44.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DMC Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 15,000 shares in NYSE:PXD, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $253.61 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $229.94 per share and a market cap of $54.88Bil. The stock has returned 59.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 160,000 shares in ARCA:SLV, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.89 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Silver Trust traded for a price of $18.68 per share and a market cap of $9.83Bil. The stock has returned -14.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 138,143-share investment in NYSE:CCRD. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.65 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, CoreCard Corp traded for a price of $24.43 per share and a market cap of $209.29Mil. The stock has returned -30.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoreCard Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 228,600-share investment in NYSE:MAX. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.27 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, MediaAlpha Inc traded for a price of $8.99 per share and a market cap of $378.71Mil. The stock has returned -66.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MediaAlpha Inc has a price-book ratio of 110.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

