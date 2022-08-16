SC US (TTGP), LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2800 SAND HILL RD, SUITE 101 Menlo Park, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $8.57Bil. The top holdings were DASH(26.85%), NU(24.24%), and SNOW(22.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SC US (TTGP), LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SC US (TTGP), LTD. bought 7,885,132 shares of NAS:AMPL for a total holding of 10,684,083. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.16.

On 08/16/2022, Amplitude Inc traded for a price of $18.37 per share and a market cap of $2.06Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amplitude Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

During the quarter, SC US (TTGP), LTD. bought 2,900,480 shares of NYSE:U for a total holding of 27,552,684. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.45.

On 08/16/2022, Unity Software Inc traded for a price of $54.3 per share and a market cap of $16.19Bil. The stock has returned -57.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.58 and a price-sales ratio of 12.95.

During the quarter, SC US (TTGP), LTD. bought 297,773 shares of NYSE:SNOW for a total holding of 14,006,991. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.54.

On 08/16/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $170.44 per share and a market cap of $54.22Bil. The stock has returned -41.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -75.38 and a price-sales ratio of 37.01.

The guru established a new position worth 50,641 shares in NYSE:RBLX, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.79 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $48.96 per share and a market cap of $29.22Bil. The stock has returned -41.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 53.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.94 and a price-sales ratio of 12.98.

During the quarter, SC US (TTGP), LTD. bought 8,153 shares of NAS:ABNB for a total holding of 865,635. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.8.

On 08/16/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $126.04 per share and a market cap of $80.60Bil. The stock has returned -17.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-book ratio of 15.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.26.

