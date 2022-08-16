Venator Capital Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $66.00Mil. The top holdings were UBER(8.49%), RNG(6.75%), and BDC(5.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of NYSE:RNG for a total holding of 85,000. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.54.

On 08/16/2022, RingCentral Inc traded for a price of $52.48 per share and a market cap of $5.00Bil. The stock has returned -79.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RingCentral Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:ZIP by 203,800 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.9.

On 08/16/2022, ZipRecruiter Inc traded for a price of $20.97 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned -27.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZipRecruiter Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1674.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The guru sold out of their 60,000-share investment in NAS:CZR. Previously, the stock had a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.04 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $51.41 per share and a market cap of $11.02Bil. The stock has returned -43.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 15,500-share investment in NYSE:EPAM. Previously, the stock had a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $305.4 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, EPAM Systems Inc traded for a price of $448.53 per share and a market cap of $25.73Bil. The stock has returned -26.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EPAM Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.47, a price-book ratio of 9.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought 14,400 shares of NYSE:WCC for a total holding of 33,900. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.34.

On 08/16/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $142.33 per share and a market cap of $7.23Bil. The stock has returned 21.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

