Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 189 stocks valued at a total of $1.08Bil. The top holdings were ATVI(16.17%), TWTR(5.49%), and META(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ATVI by 2,135,464 shares. The trade had a 10.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.83.

On 08/16/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $80.73 per share and a market cap of $63.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 2,732,465 shares. The trade had a 8.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 08/16/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $45.56 per share and a market cap of $191.34Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:Y by 93,277 shares. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $836.63.

On 08/16/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $839.65 per share and a market cap of $11.30Bil. The stock has returned 22.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought 1,324,480 shares of NYSE:TWTR for a total holding of 1,584,860. The trade had a 4.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.83.

On 08/16/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $44.5 per share and a market cap of $34.05Bil. The stock has returned -31.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.37 and a price-sales ratio of 6.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 631,690 shares in NYSE:ZEN, giving the stock a 4.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.94 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.47 per share and a market cap of $9.44Bil. The stock has returned -38.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

