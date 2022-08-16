EcoR1 Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $2.90Bil. The top holdings were PRTA(10.86%), APLS(8.09%), and SRPT(7.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 491,507 shares of NAS:VYGR for a total holding of 4,753,907. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.58.

On 08/16/2022, Voyager Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $6.02 per share and a market cap of $232.66Mil. The stock has returned 103.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.03 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 3,032,403 shares of NAS:RVMD for a total holding of 4,306,500. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.8.

On 08/16/2022, Revolution Medicines Inc traded for a price of $25.84 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned 1.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Revolution Medicines Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.65 and a price-sales ratio of 70.22.

During the quarter, EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 1,633,101 shares of NAS:ARVN for a total holding of 3,137,030. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.68.

On 08/16/2022, Arvinas Inc traded for a price of $54.12 per share and a market cap of $2.88Bil. The stock has returned -40.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arvinas Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 31.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,069,634 shares in NAS:SRPT, giving the stock a 5.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.46 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $109.04 per share and a market cap of $9.55Bil. The stock has returned 36.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.06 and a price-sales ratio of 11.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 13,896,543-share investment in NYSE:NUVB. Previously, the stock had a 3.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.86 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Nuvation Bio Inc traded for a price of $5.445 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned -49.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuvation Bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.58 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.19.

