SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

222 Berkeley Street Boston, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $2.22Bil. The top holdings were CRWD(3.45%), HZNP(3.14%), and SITM(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ABNB by 253,827 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.8.

On 08/16/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $126.04 per share and a market cap of $80.60Bil. The stock has returned -17.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-book ratio of 15.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.26.

The guru sold out of their 1,841,263-share investment in NAS:KNBE. Previously, the stock had a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.62 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, KnowBe4 Inc traded for a price of $20.67 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -19.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KnowBe4 Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 413.40, a price-book ratio of 15.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 126.34 and a price-sales ratio of 12.71.

The guru sold out of their 1,149,313-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.69 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.49 per share and a market cap of $64.33Bil. The stock has returned -23.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 16,276-share investment in NAS:BKNG. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2136.85 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2129.76 per share and a market cap of $84.56Bil. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-book ratio of 21.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 433,391 shares in NAS:LNTH, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.92 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $83.7 per share and a market cap of $5.75Bil. The stock has returned 227.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 194.65, a price-book ratio of 10.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.77 and a price-sales ratio of 8.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.