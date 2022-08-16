Cavalry Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $1.07Bil. The top holdings were PANW(7.73%), AMD(7.46%), and DDOG(6.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cavalry Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cavalry Management Group, LLC bought 576,516 shares of NAS:DDOG for a total holding of 703,868. The trade had a 5.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.56.

On 08/16/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $116.2 per share and a market cap of $36.77Bil. The stock has returned -14.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11620.00, a price-book ratio of 30.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 564.89 and a price-sales ratio of 27.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,488,537-share investment in NYSE:JNPR. Previously, the stock had a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.63 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Juniper Networks Inc traded for a price of $29.04 per share and a market cap of $9.37Bil. The stock has returned 3.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Juniper Networks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 239,367 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $249.11 per share and a market cap of $110.78Bil. The stock has returned -51.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 374,723 shares in NAS:ROKU, giving the stock a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.34 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Roku Inc traded for a price of $84.38 per share and a market cap of $11.64Bil. The stock has returned -76.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 212.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 111,982-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

