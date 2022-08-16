MANGROVE PARTNERS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 508 stocks valued at a total of $2.04Bil. The top holdings were SJR(1.44%), SAVE(1.37%), and PCG(1.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MANGROVE PARTNERS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 214,218-share investment in NAS:AZPN. Previously, the stock had a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.66 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $218.73 per share and a market cap of $13.60Bil. The stock has returned 72.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-book ratio of 18.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.26 and a price-sales ratio of 21.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 2,803,599-share investment in NAS:ZNGA. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.55 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,168,973 shares in NYSE:SAVE, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.17 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Spirit Airlines Inc traded for a price of $24.91 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spirit Airlines Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -509.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 2,598,547-share investment in NYSE:DO. Previously, the stock had a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.47 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc traded for a price of $6.9 per share and a market cap of $699.53Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -142.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The guru sold out of their 652,372-share investment in NAS:TVTX. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.16 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Travere Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $28.59 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned 85.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Travere Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 7.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

