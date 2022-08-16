WORLDQUANT MILLENNIUM ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 287 stocks valued at a total of $3.49Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.49%), MSFT(2.38%), and ABT(1.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WORLDQUANT MILLENNIUM ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 580,844-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.86 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $101.01 per share and a market cap of $163.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 284,216-share investment in NYSE:TGT. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.05 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $173.39 per share and a market cap of $80.40Bil. The stock has returned -32.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-book ratio of 7.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

WORLDQUANT MILLENNIUM ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SNPS by 129,202 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $302.16.

On 08/16/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $390.45 per share and a market cap of $59.73Bil. The stock has returned 33.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-book ratio of 10.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.22 and a price-sales ratio of 12.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 830,171-share investment in NYSE:PFE. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.97 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.75 per share and a market cap of $279.21Bil. The stock has returned 5.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 362,189 shares in NYSE:MDT, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.48 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $95.2 per share and a market cap of $126.49Bil. The stock has returned -23.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

