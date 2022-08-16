Hotaling Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $230.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.19%), MSFT(6.15%), and JNJ(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hotaling Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 11,400-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $190.32 per share and a market cap of $475.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-book ratio of 18.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.78 and a price-sales ratio of 16.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC bought 14,296 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 57,494. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/16/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $166.09 per share and a market cap of $436.68Bil. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 6,222 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $267.55 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $305.53 per share and a market cap of $78.36Bil. The stock has returned 57.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-book ratio of 6.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.94 and a price-sales ratio of 9.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 3,384-share investment in NAS:IDXX. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $409.99 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $390.85 per share and a market cap of $32.54Bil. The stock has returned -41.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-book ratio of 71.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.28 and a price-sales ratio of 10.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC bought 30,246 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 98,333. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.97.

On 08/16/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.75 per share and a market cap of $279.21Bil. The stock has returned 5.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

