COWBIRD CAPITAL LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were XPEL(18.12%), IQV(17.36%), and AVID(15.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COWBIRD CAPITAL LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,246,086-share investment in NYSE:EVRI. Previously, the stock had a 9.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.65 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Everi Holdings Inc traded for a price of $20.8 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Everi Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-book ratio of 9.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,510,380-share investment in NYSE:MCW. Previously, the stock had a 8.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.05 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Mister Car Wash Inc traded for a price of $11.51 per share and a market cap of $3.50Bil. The stock has returned -41.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mister Car Wash Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 99.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The guru sold out of their 711,627-share investment in NAS:PTON. Previously, the stock had a 7.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.21 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $13.53 per share and a market cap of $4.56Bil. The stock has returned -87.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 381,973 shares in NAS:DRVN, giving the stock a 5.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.3 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Driven Brands Holdings Inc traded for a price of $32.24 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned 12.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Driven Brands Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The guru sold out of their 489,655-share investment in NAS:CTRN. Previously, the stock had a 5.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.23 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Citi Trends Inc traded for a price of $31.39 per share and a market cap of $263.53Mil. The stock has returned -56.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citi Trends Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

