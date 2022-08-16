Centerstone Investors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(17.66%), PRGO(12.78%), and CDK(9.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centerstone Investors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Centerstone Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HSIC by 19,500 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.87.

On 08/16/2022, Henry Schein Inc traded for a price of $77.6 per share and a market cap of $10.56Bil. The stock has returned 2.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Henry Schein Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NAS:ROST, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.08 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $90.16 per share and a market cap of $31.55Bil. The stock has returned -26.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-book ratio of 7.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 22,000 shares in ARCA:KRE, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.21 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF traded for a price of $67.93 per share and a market cap of $3.49Bil. The stock has returned 5.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

The guru established a new position worth 37,500 shares in NYSE:IAA, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.64 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, IAA Inc traded for a price of $38.36 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned -28.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-book ratio of 11.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Centerstone Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PRGO by 27,000 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.17.

On 08/16/2022, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $41.86 per share and a market cap of $5.64Bil. The stock has returned 4.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

