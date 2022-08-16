Arabesque Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $190.00Mil. The top holdings were FTNT(1.97%), MSFT(1.92%), and EW(1.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 21,214-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.89 per share and a market cap of $486.15Bil. The stock has returned -50.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 8,339 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 08/16/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $451.02 per share and a market cap of $211.08Bil. The stock has returned -29.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-book ratio of 15.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.68 and a price-sales ratio of 12.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,722 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $927.96 per share and a market cap of $969.24Bil. The stock has returned 29.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 111.79, a price-book ratio of 26.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.80 and a price-sales ratio of 15.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 16,991 shares in NYSE:IBM, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.89 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $134.93 per share and a market cap of $121.87Bil. The stock has returned 3.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 34,227 shares in NAS:MDLZ, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.16 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $65.18 per share and a market cap of $89.33Bil. The stock has returned 5.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

