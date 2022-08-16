Tower House Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $34.00Mil. The top holdings were CTLT(34.49%), AZTA(34.48%), and CRL(31.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tower House Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tower House Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:AZTA by 104,820 shares. The trade had a 15.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.87.

On 08/16/2022, Azenta Inc traded for a price of $65.2 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned -20.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Azenta Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.25, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 175.45 and a price-sales ratio of 8.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Tower House Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:CTLT by 66,609 shares. The trade had a 12.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.97.

On 08/16/2022, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $110.85 per share and a market cap of $19.87Bil. The stock has returned -8.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.29 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Tower House Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:CRL by 5,530 shares. The trade had a 2.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $244.98.

On 08/16/2022, Charles River Laboratories International Inc traded for a price of $231.89 per share and a market cap of $11.79Bil. The stock has returned -43.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 42,679-share investment in NYSE:BIO. Previously, the stock had a 18.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $748.25 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $546.52 per share and a market cap of $16.09Bil. The stock has returned -29.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 596,802-share investment in NAS:BLI. Previously, the stock had a 6.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.56 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Berkeley Lights Inc traded for a price of $5.22 per share and a market cap of $356.44Mil. The stock has returned -87.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkeley Lights Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

