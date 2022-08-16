Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were NOK(36.78%), STLA(27.05%), and LOGI(6.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. bought 7,422,517 shares of NYSE:NOK for a total holding of 10,921,615. The trade had a 25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.

On 08/16/2022, Nokia Oyj traded for a price of $5.11 per share and a market cap of $28.71Bil. The stock has returned -15.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nokia Oyj has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:LIN by 69,953 shares. The trade had a 17.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $312.49.

On 08/16/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $312.21 per share and a market cap of $155.59Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:UBS by 1,000,000 shares. The trade had a 15.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.56.

On 08/16/2022, UBS Group AG traded for a price of $17.01 per share and a market cap of $60.01Bil. The stock has returned 2.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UBS Group AG has a price-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. bought 1,074,758 shares of NYSE:STLA for a total holding of 2,999,907. The trade had a 9.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.17.

On 08/16/2022, Stellantis NV traded for a price of $15.27 per share and a market cap of $48.01Bil. The stock has returned -24.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis NV has a price-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 47,776 shares. The trade had a 3.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.66.

On 08/16/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $91.57 per share and a market cap of $474.88Bil. The stock has returned -19.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.17 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

