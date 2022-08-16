Yaupon Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

104 W 40TH ST, FLOOR 20 NEW YORK, NY 10018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $284.00Mil. The top holdings were NEE(6.64%), TPGY(5.09%), and FE(4.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yaupon Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 243,615 shares in NYSE:NEE, giving the stock a 6.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.27 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $91 per share and a market cap of $178.79Bil. The stock has returned 10.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 98,700 shares in NYSE:ETR, giving the stock a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.6 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Entergy Corp traded for a price of $121.81 per share and a market cap of $24.78Bil. The stock has returned 14.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entergy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought 123,100 shares of NYSE:MPC for a total holding of 146,904. The trade had a 3.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.37.

On 08/16/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $95.79 per share and a market cap of $47.76Bil. The stock has returned 65.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought 256,200 shares of NYSE:FE for a total holding of 360,400. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.74.

On 08/16/2022, FirstEnergy Corp traded for a price of $41.21 per share and a market cap of $23.55Bil. The stock has returned 10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FirstEnergy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 316,537 shares in NYSE:TECK, giving the stock a 3.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.47 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $33.71 per share and a market cap of $18.04Bil. The stock has returned 50.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.