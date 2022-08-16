Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

21 ST. CLAIR AVENUE EAST, SUITE 1100 TORONTO, A6 M4T 1L9

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $1.72Bil. The top holdings were ARCH(4.53%), VST(4.21%), and SPR(3.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,162,500 shares in NYSE:VST, giving the stock a 4.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.69 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.97 per share and a market cap of $10.81Bil. The stock has returned 44.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 317,500-share investment in NYSE:TFII. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.82 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, TFI International Inc traded for a price of $105.45 per share and a market cap of $9.42Bil. The stock has returned -4.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TFI International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought 2,858,000 shares of NAS:GRPN for a total holding of 4,126,700. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.3.

On 08/16/2022, Groupon Inc traded for a price of $12.87 per share and a market cap of $389.63Mil. The stock has returned -48.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Groupon Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought 1,286,500 shares of NAS:TRIP for a total holding of 3,478,000. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.77.

On 08/16/2022, TripAdvisor Inc traded for a price of $27.26 per share and a market cap of $3.81Bil. The stock has returned -22.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TripAdvisor Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought 706,500 shares of NYSE:SPR for a total holding of 2,269,334. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.01.

On 08/16/2022, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc traded for a price of $34.95 per share and a market cap of $3.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

