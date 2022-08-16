Sunriver Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

201 TRESSER BLVD STAMFORD, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $631.00Mil. The top holdings were FISV(9.21%), DNB(8.82%), and SSNC(8.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunriver Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 287,178 shares in NAS:TTWO, giving the stock a 5.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.7 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $127.39 per share and a market cap of $21.23Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.81, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,324,771-share investment in NYSE:MSP. Previously, the stock had a 5.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.73 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Datto Holding Corp traded for a price of $35.18 per share and a market cap of $5.82Bil. The stock has returned 30.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datto Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 135.31, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.36 and a price-sales ratio of 9.09.

The guru established a new position worth 628,121 shares in NYSE:NEWR, giving the stock a 4.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.69 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, New Relic Inc traded for a price of $67.78 per share and a market cap of $4.56Bil. The stock has returned -15.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Relic Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.37 and a price-sales ratio of 5.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 326,767-share investment in NYSE:WAB. Previously, the stock had a 4.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.24 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp traded for a price of $96.09 per share and a market cap of $17.48Bil. The stock has returned 8.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,969,934 shares in NAS:NGMS, giving the stock a 4.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.63 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, NeoGames SA traded for a price of $18.27 per share and a market cap of $472.46Mil. The stock has returned -59.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NeoGames SA has a price-book ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.51 and a price-sales ratio of 8.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.