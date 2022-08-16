NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were V(16.90%), IQV(14.38%), and FWONK(13.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 977,866 shares in NYSE:FERG, giving the stock a 8.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.31 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $126.03 per share and a market cap of $26.58Bil. The stock has returned -9.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 3,884,637-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 7.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.69 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.49 per share and a market cap of $64.33Bil. The stock has returned -23.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:ASH by 497,796 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.27.

On 08/16/2022, Ashland Inc traded for a price of $107.08 per share and a market cap of $5.80Bil. The stock has returned 24.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ashland Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD reduced their investment in NAS:FWONK by 377,640 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.43.

On 08/16/2022, Liberty Formula One Group traded for a price of $68.53 per share and a market cap of $15.77Bil. The stock has returned 40.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Formula One Group has a price-book ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.88 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:EDR by 480,037 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.8.

On 08/16/2022, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.06 per share and a market cap of $6.89Bil. The stock has returned 2.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2406.00, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

