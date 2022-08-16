Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

460 PARK AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2462 stocks valued at a total of $10.30Bil. The top holdings were BIO(1.48%), HIG(1.07%), and WFC(1.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought 916,409 shares of NYSE:ICE for a total holding of 985,745. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 08/16/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $109.6 per share and a market cap of $61.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought 686,603 shares of NYSE:FERG for a total holding of 690,603. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.31.

On 08/16/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $126.03 per share and a market cap of $26.58Bil. The stock has returned -9.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought 142,870 shares of NYSE:BIO for a total holding of 307,828. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $521.48.

On 08/16/2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $546.52 per share and a market cap of $16.09Bil. The stock has returned -29.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought 2,248,286 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 3,116,783. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.09.

On 08/16/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.25 per share and a market cap of $291.28Bil. The stock has returned -10.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought 2,573,504 shares of NAS:NLOK for a total holding of 4,224,570. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.62.

On 08/16/2022, NortonLifeLock Inc traded for a price of $24.04 per share and a market cap of $13.74Bil. The stock has returned -6.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NortonLifeLock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.