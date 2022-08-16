Teza Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 404 stocks valued at a total of $261.00Mil. The top holdings were WFC(1.38%), AAPL(1.19%), and PEP(1.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Teza Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 14,981 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PM by 38,726 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.83.

On 08/16/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $101 per share and a market cap of $156.57Bil. The stock has returned 4.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 71,442-share investment in NYSE:BK. Previously, the stock had a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.63 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $44.71 per share and a market cap of $36.13Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 38,752-share investment in NYSE:XOM. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.08 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $92.32 per share and a market cap of $384.76Bil. The stock has returned 68.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 50.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 50,534 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.87.

On 08/16/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $66.21 per share and a market cap of $82.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-book ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

