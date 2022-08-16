Li Lu recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Born and raised in China, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) attended Columbia University, where he received three degrees simultaneously: B.A., J.D., and M.B.A. from Columbia College, Law School and Business School. In 1997, he founded Himalaya Capital, a multibillion-dollar investment firm that primarily focuses on long-term investment opportunities in Asia and the U.S.

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Columbia University and a member of the Board of Trustees of California Institute of Technology (Caltech). He is also a member of the Committee of 100, the Council on Foreign Relations and an Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow. He is featured in the Smithsonian Institute's Family of Voices, part of the ongoing Many Voices, One Nation exhibition at the National Museum of American History.

He is the author of "Moving The Mountain: My Life in China" (1990 in English) and "Civilization, Modernization, Value Investing---and China" (2020 in Chinese).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $1.87Bil. The top holdings were MU(33.86%), BAC(24.24%), and GOOG(17.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 876,200-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 8.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.89 per share and a market cap of $486.15Bil. The stock has returned -50.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) bought 66,300 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 3,044,000. The trade had a 7.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.88 per share and a market cap of $1,597.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.98 and a price-sales ratio of 5.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 948,000 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 5.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.07 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.08 per share and a market cap of $1,597.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.98 and a price-sales ratio of 5.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,228,000 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 14,586,987. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.61.

On 08/16/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.25 per share and a market cap of $291.28Bil. The stock has returned -10.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 363,165-share investment in NAS:PDD. Previously, the stock had a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.43 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $51.13 per share and a market cap of $64.65Bil. The stock has returned -39.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.29 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

