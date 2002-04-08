AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ( ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced that it has been awarded a three-year, $26 million contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to provide Construction Engineering and Inspection (CE&I) services, including contract administration, inspection, and materials sampling and testing for the construction projects for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT)Southeastern District.



“We are proud of our ongoing relationship with Georgia DOT – an agency that prides itself on providing sustainable mobility solutions for the citizens of Georgia— and we are excited to build on our success of providing them with technical services under this new contract,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “We value the trust that GDOT has placed in us to accomplish their transportation infrastructure goals, on time and on budget.”

Under the three-year contract, Atlas will provide all CE&I services including contract administration, inspection, and materials sampling and testing for the construction projects for the Southeastern District, including, but not limited to, widening and reconstruction of roads and highways, rehabilitation of asphalt and concrete pavement, and bridge replacement and resurfacing. Under the contract, Atlas will provide Georgia DOT a dedicated team of full-time employees ranging from Projects Engineers, Bridge Inspectors, Senior Inspectors, and Inspectors to Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)/Signal Inspectors, Critical Path Method (CPM) Schedule Reviewers, and Compliance Officers.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs, and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways and is committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The southeastern district is comprised of 26 counties in Southeast Georgia. This diverse area encompasses the entire coastal region, which includes Savannah, Brunswick and the Golden Isles, and is home to the Georgia Ports Authority, Kings Bay Naval Base, the Plant Hatch nuclear facility and the Okefenokee Swamp.

“The Department has an excellent history with Atlas. I am excited and look forward to working on future construction challenges with Atlas to advance the quality of Georgia highway construction,” said Bryan G. Czech, District Construction Engineer with the Georgia DOT.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

