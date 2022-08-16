VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " The Bronson property comprises 4 mineral tenures covering approximately 2,524.6 hectares and to date, we have reported on the Book 6 UAV drone mission, surface sampling, geophysical survey, structural survey and ASTER compilation. In addition, we have reported on the Book 9 and 10 which may be the southern extent of the Book 6, the sampling on the 428 central , the 428 South, the PJ 100 and PJ 105 copper occurrences and now the last occurrence worked on the Bronson copper occurrence during the 2021 field season. See Figure 3 below."

Figure 3 - Bronson Property, Bronson Occurrence Location

Bronson Copper Occurrence

The area containing the Bronson Occurrence was prospected on July 19 and August 3, 2021 and while overflying the occurrence an old adit and 3 veins, to the north-northeast, were observed along a near vertical trending cliff face. The adit was probably excavated to provide platforms for underground drill stations. See Photo 1 below

Photo 1 - Bronson Property, Bronson Copper Occurrence

On August 3, 2021 in the valley located north and downslope of the ridge hosting the adit, 4 examples of quartz-carbonate float were collected. Sample D-723404 was taken from a large piece of float (1 meter by 0.5 meters) that was located 500 meters north-northwest of the adit at an elevation of 1837 meters. This sample was mineralized with 6% chalcopyrite and 1% bornite and had a copper content of 8.17%. See Photo 2, Table 1 below.

Photo 2 - Bronson Copper Occurrence, Sample # D-723404 - 8.17% Copper

Three samples, D-723411-413, collected in the east end of the valley, upslope from sample D-723404 at elevations of 1,886-1,946 meters, contained a pyrite concentration of trace to 10% and trace copper (<0.108%).

The broad, east-northeast valley, south of the adit and veining, was prospected on July 19 and August 3, 2021. On a cliff face the position of an old drill pad was observed at an elevation of 2,247 meters, see Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Bronson Property, Bronson Copper Occurrence

A highly mineralized (25-35% chalcopyrite, 1% bornite & Co bloom) float sample D-723398 was collected, assaying 23.1% copper and 36.5 g/t silver, see Photo 3 and Table 1 below.

Photo 3 - Bronson Copper Occurrence, Sample D-723398 - 23.10% Copper, 36.50 g/t Silver

In a north-northeast trending valley off of the property, 150 meters south of the southwest corner an old campsite was visited on Aug. 3, 2021 Old remnants of the old camp still remain and a small amount of old drill core was found at an elevation of 1735 meters. See Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 - Bronson Copper Occurrence, Old Drill Core

Table 1 - Bronson Property Bronson Copper Occurrence Samples

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Copper % Silver g/t D - 723404 1,837 Float 8.17 D - 723411 1,946 Float 0.01 D - 723412 1,893 Float 0.009 D - 723413 1,886 Float 0.01 D - 723398 1,976 Float 23.10 36.50

All samples taken were photographic and a GPS location was taken, plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 -Bronson Occurrence, Geotagged data

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

